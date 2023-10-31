Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 86,496 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86,496 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $21,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,670,000 after buying an additional 127,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,541,000 after buying an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,350,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,588,000 after buying an additional 328,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,066,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,930,000 after buying an additional 1,672,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of MTG opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

