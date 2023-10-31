Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE LOW opened at $187.72 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.30 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.32.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.96.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

