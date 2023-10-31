Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 5.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 284.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $166,626.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 15.4% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 8.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

