Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.97.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MRO opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

