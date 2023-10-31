Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $146.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,188 shares of company stock worth $3,097,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

