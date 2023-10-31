Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MRIN stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

