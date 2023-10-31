Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
MRIN stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.60.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
