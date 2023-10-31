Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

MQ has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MQ

Marqeta Price Performance

Marqeta stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $8.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.90 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

In related news, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,889. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marqeta by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Marqeta by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marqeta by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 19,532 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.