Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 million, a PE ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 147,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

