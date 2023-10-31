Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 million, a PE ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.44.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.