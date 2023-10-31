Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $372.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $308.60 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.67 and its 200-day moving average is $390.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,544,697,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,608 shares of company stock worth $161,801,808. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.