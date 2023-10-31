Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Earnings Results

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.20. Matson has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $205,119.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $205,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,237,517. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

