McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.24.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $260.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.56 and a 200 day moving average of $283.06.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.