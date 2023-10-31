McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Increased to $20.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 196.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MUX. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.74. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.28. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 91.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the second quarter valued at $950,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 58.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 968.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in McEwen Mining by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

