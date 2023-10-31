MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
Several equities analysts recently commented on MLNK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.
Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 0.83.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.57 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MeridianLink will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
