MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLNK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,167,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,093,000 after buying an additional 76,394 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MeridianLink during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 0.83.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.57 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. MeridianLink’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MeridianLink will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

