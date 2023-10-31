Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Lowered to $81.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $66.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 486.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

