M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 224 ($2.73).

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 200 ($2.43) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

MNG opened at GBX 199.75 ($2.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 196.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,094.44, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.57. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 168.35 ($2.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 229.90 ($2.80).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. M&G’s payout ratio is currently -11,111.11%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

