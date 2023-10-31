Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.81.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

