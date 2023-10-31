Mizuho Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target to $160.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RMD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

NYSE RMD opened at $137.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. ResMed has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,550 shares of company stock worth $2,943,832. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in ResMed by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

