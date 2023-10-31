MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.69

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.69 and last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 22909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.10.

The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.27.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.36%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,063 shares of company stock worth $4,648,722. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

