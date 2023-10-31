Mobileye Global (MBLY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ: MBLY) in the last few weeks:

10/30/2023 – Mobileye Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2023 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Mobileye Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Mobileye Global was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2023 – Mobileye Global was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2023 – Mobileye Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2023 – Mobileye Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/28/2023 – Mobileye Global had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Mobileye Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/12/2023 – Mobileye Global is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.70. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

