Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Raised to $53.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MBLY. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.80.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 3.5 %

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $33.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.70. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

