Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $103.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mohawk Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.