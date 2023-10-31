Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.52.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. 467,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,326. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

