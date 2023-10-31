Morgan Stanley Lowers PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $28.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered PTC Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.07.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

