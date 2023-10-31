Morgan Stanley Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to $55.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.75.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.67. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $194.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $5,410,371,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

