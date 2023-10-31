MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 82.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,286,141,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MP Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

MP Materials Price Performance

MP opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 16.15. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.64.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

