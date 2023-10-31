M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.62.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.02 and its 200 day moving average is $125.24. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $172.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.