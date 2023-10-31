MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

TSE MTY opened at C$52.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.36. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$49.91 and a one year high of C$73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.99.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.90 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.38%. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.1833202 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$69.50 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.14.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

