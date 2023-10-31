MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.
MTY Food Group Trading Up 1.2 %
TSE MTY opened at C$52.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.36. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$49.91 and a one year high of C$73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.99.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.90 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 8.38%. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.1833202 earnings per share for the current year.
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
