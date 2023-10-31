NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.79% from the stock’s current price.

NaaS Technology Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NaaS Technology stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.34. NaaS Technology has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative return on equity of 151.28% and a negative net margin of 329.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NaaS Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NaaS Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NaaS Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.