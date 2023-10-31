NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.79% from the stock’s current price.
NaaS Technology Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of NaaS Technology stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.34. NaaS Technology has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative return on equity of 151.28% and a negative net margin of 329.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.
NaaS Technology Company Profile
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
