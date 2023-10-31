NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.75

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 67473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NaaS Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

NaaS Technology Stock Down 6.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $600.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.34.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative return on equity of 151.28% and a negative net margin of 329.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NaaS Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NaaS Technology in the second quarter valued at $537,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

