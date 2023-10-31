Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Acquired by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 225,940 shares during the period. Nabors Industries makes up approximately 1.4% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $26,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nabors Industries

In related news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

View Our Latest Report on NBR

Nabors Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NBR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.37. 15,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.67. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $190.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.