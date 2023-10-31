National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
National Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of NATI opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Instruments by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $92,766,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 632.2% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,651,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 1,425,585 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,179,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $38,111,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
