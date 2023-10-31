Needham & Company LLC Cuts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $62.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,514,000 after buying an additional 3,088,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,298,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,640,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,226,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

