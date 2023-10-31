Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,912 shares of company stock worth $764,096. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

