Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities upped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.69 on Friday. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $626,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

