Needham & Company LLC Trims SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Target Price to $62.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

