NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NRDS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRDS

NerdWallet Trading Up 13.2 %

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $819.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1,055.94 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 23,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $201,079.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,593.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NerdWallet by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NerdWallet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NerdWallet by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in NerdWallet by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 176,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 125,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NerdWallet by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.