New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

NEWR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.21.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. New Relic has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 0.84.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Mark Dodds sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $245,396.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $727,618.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $1,639,502. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,552,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in New Relic by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,591,000 after acquiring an additional 489,634 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,715,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after acquiring an additional 441,781 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $21,225,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $20,695,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

