Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.93.

Get Newmont alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $38.70 on Friday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,248. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Newmont by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.