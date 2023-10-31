NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.