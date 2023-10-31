NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $101.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE Profile



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

