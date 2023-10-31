Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.95.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

