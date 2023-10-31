Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives $59.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NUVL

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08. Nuvalent has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $65.50.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $139,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $139,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $95,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,840. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 35.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 38.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.