Nuwellis (NUWE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 127.89% and a negative net margin of 205.85%. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nuwellis to post $-16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuwellis Stock Performance

Shares of NUWE opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuwellis

Nuwellis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nuwellis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUWE Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.90% of Nuwellis as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

