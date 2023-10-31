ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ObsEva by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

