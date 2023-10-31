OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Cormark

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.42 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.79 and a 52 week high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

