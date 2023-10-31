Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $416.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ODFL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $393.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $379.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $252.62 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.92 and a 200 day moving average of $371.54.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 948,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

