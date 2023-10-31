OmniaVerse Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $414,100.00 Billion (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $31,190.44 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

