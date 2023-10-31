ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $92.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.85.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 21.8 %

ON opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $90.43. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

