ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 3,207,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 6,475,138 shares.The stock last traded at $62.03 and had previously closed at $65.34.

The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.43.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.