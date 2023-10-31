OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OMF opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

